Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,421 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6,617.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.09.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE NSA opened at $28.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.19. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $40.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 373.77%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

