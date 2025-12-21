Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,466 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 383.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 94.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. Sealed Air Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Key Headlines Impacting Sealed Air

Here are the key news stories impacting Sealed Air this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged up Sealed Air’s near?term and FY2027 EPS estimates (Q3 2026 to $0.85, Q1 2027 to $0.82, FY2027 to $3.47), signaling slightly stronger-than-expected underlying earnings momentum that supports valuation ahead of the deal close. Read More.

Zacks Research nudged up Sealed Air’s near?term and FY2027 EPS estimates (Q3 2026 to $0.85, Q1 2027 to $0.82, FY2027 to $3.47), signaling slightly stronger-than-expected underlying earnings momentum that supports valuation ahead of the deal close. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The 30?day “go?shop” period ended with no rival bids, clearing the path for CD&R’s $10.3 billion all?cash acquisition and an expected transition to private ownership — this increases deal certainty (reducing takeover uncertainty) but also concretizes the takeover price, which limits public?market upside. Read More.

The 30?day “go?shop” period ended with no rival bids, clearing the path for CD&R’s $10.3 billion all?cash acquisition and an expected transition to private ownership — this increases deal certainty (reducing takeover uncertainty) but also concretizes the takeover price, which limits public?market upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird downgraded SEE from Strong?Buy to Hold and set a $42 price target, arguing that the deal?driven valuation limits upside even in an attractive sector — analyst downgrade and that viewpoint have pressured the stock and contributed to short?term selling. Read More.

Robert W. Baird downgraded SEE from Strong?Buy to Hold and set a $42 price target, arguing that the deal?driven valuation limits upside even in an attractive sector — analyst downgrade and that viewpoint have pressured the stock and contributed to short?term selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: reports noted the stock ticked lower as the go?shop expired and the downgrade circulated, indicating investors are weighing the certainty of the buyout against capped upside and near?term liquidity (stock trading more on deal dynamics than organic growth today). Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.