Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VOT stock opened at $283.06 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $298.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.86.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

