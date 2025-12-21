BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF $XEMD Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,291 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of XEMD opened at $44.65 on Friday. BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th.

The BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. XEMD was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

