273,965 Shares in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 273,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $56.58. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.84.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.50. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 95.69%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

