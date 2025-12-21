M&T Bank Corporation $MTB Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank makes up about 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,243,000 after buying an additional 187,780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,375,000 after buying an additional 33,920 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 472,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 463,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 363,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.06, for a total value of $1,140,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,324.20. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,541.70. This represents a 48.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.1%

MTB opened at $205.96 on Friday. M&T Bank Corporation has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $208.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.03. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on M&T Bank from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid?Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle?market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

