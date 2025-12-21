Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 10,570 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $17,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,389,000 after purchasing an additional 906,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at about $49,775,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,607,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 614,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,121,000 after acquiring an additional 246,486 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 706.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 213,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 187,233 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $77.98 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.66 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 41.38%.National Health Investors’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. National Health Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 116.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on National Health Investors from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a $90.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

View Our Latest Report on NHI

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company’s portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.