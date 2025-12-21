Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 46,071 Shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF $FXED

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FXED – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,806,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,071 shares during the period. Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF worth $32,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30.
Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FXED – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.