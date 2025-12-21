Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 46,071 Shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF $FXED

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FXED – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,806,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,071 shares during the period. Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF worth $32,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30.

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (FXED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond portfolio that seeks current income and capital appreciation with few limitations in respect to geographic, type, credit, or duration exposure. FXED was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

