Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $21.42 Million Stake in Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 336,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital accounts for about 1.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $21,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Freedom Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN opened at $60.46 on Friday. Main Street Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 95.59%.The company had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities set a $70.00 target price on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital’s primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

