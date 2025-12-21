Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC is Sound Income Strategies LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,392,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,371 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital makes up 2.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $41,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $734,619,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $218,884,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $48,845,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,848,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.65. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $15.73.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 36.89%.The company had revenue of $453.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 104.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price objective on Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, CEO Craig Packer purchased 83,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $977,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 41,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,800. This represents a -200.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neena Reddy purchased 7,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $103,043.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,043.40. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit?investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first?lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second?lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

