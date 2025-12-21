SoundView Advisors Inc. Makes New $6.52 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

SoundView Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 348.2% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $218,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $443.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.34 and a 200-day moving average of $421.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.00 and a one year high of $456.71.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

