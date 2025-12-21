Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 53,130 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,130 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $44,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.78.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AMAT opened at $256.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $276.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.08.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $155,617.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,653.89. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,609 shares of company stock worth $2,044,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

