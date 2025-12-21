Accenture PLC $ACN Holdings Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 534,448 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 35.9% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,216,850,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. HSBC lifted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,685.38. The trade was a 40.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $272.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.81 and its 200 day moving average is $263.70. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

