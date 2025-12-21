HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 53,997 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $32.56 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

