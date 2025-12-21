Seneca House Advisors Buys Shares of 31,598 The Kroger Co. $KR

Seneca House Advisors bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Kroger makes up approximately 0.9% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 66,834 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 671.1% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,086 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 21.9% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 3,364.7% during the third quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $62.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.The company had revenue of $33.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Kroger from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Argus set a $85.00 target price on Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

