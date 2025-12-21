Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 31st

Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Monroe Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.96 million, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: MRCC) is a publicly traded business development company that specializes in providing flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies across North America. The firm structures and underwrites a range of senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second-lien loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. Monroe Capital’s offerings are designed to support corporate growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancings across diverse industries, including business services, healthcare, manufacturing and specialty finance.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Monroe Capital was founded in 2004 and has since built a national footprint by maintaining offices in key U.S.

