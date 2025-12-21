Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CAS) Increases Dividend to $3.59 Per Share

Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 3.59 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 41.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a 259.0% increase from Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $36.89.

Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF (CAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation and income by investing in China A shares and similar instruments, with no limit on market capitalization. The actively managed ETF also employs various option writing strategies for additional income. CAS was launched on Jan 13, 2025 and is issued by Simplify.

