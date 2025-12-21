Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CAS) Increases Dividend to $3.59 Per Share

Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 3.59 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 41.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a 259.0% increase from Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.
Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $36.89.
Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF Company Profile
