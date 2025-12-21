MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $182,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $698,848,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,744,000 after acquiring an additional 192,071 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,823,000 after acquiring an additional 96,283 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 155.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 147,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,775,000 after acquiring an additional 90,026 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 31st. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,842.94.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,997.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,098.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,293.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 39.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total value of $91,231.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,034.09. This trade represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Featured Stories

