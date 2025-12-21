Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.39 Per Share

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 2.39 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 56.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a 2,290.0% increase from Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:PFIX opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $65.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 406,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after buying an additional 216,875 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). PFIX was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

