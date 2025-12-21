Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF $HMOP Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,048 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $21,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMOP. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000.

HMOP opened at $39.17 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $39.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

