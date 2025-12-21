Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,205 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 111.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 95 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $259.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $322.49.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price target (down from $316.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.87.

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

