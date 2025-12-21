Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 6,187 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 457,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $69,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 251.7% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $182.41 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $185.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.54 and a 200 day moving average of $150.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ROST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $164.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $437,131.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,169,865.15. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $971,793.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,101.64. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,154,172 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off?price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand?name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.