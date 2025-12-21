Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $264.09 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Legacy Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 15.5% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $264,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $372.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.18 and its 200 day moving average is $356.41. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $378.00. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

