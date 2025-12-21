Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI Shares Bought by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,493 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF accounts for 2.0% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 27,309 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Performance

JSI stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $52.33.

About Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

