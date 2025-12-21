Fluent Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,538 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,789,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,700,154,000 after purchasing an additional 309,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,264,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,897,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,985,759,000 after acquiring an additional 498,238 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,426,316,000 after acquiring an additional 168,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,216,612,000 after purchasing an additional 74,971 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total transaction of $5,844,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,564.90. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,913 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.68, for a total transaction of $4,131,761.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,868.56. This represents a 32.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,271 shares of company stock worth $86,507,282. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $567.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97. The firm has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $569.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.