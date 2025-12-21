Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 24.1% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Key Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $627.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $780.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $634.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.