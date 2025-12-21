Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $63.85 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $63,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natural Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Intuit by 11.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Intuit by 86.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $671.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $657.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $701.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $741,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. This represents a 84.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 270,897 shares of company stock valued at $177,368,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.60.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

