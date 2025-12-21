Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 241,495 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 386.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,986 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 241,495 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $38,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $127.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $134.72.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

