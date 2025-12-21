Valley National Bancorp $VLY Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,745,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,582 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $39,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11,831.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Valley National Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $12.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, offering a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products and services. Through its banking subsidiary, Valley National Bank, the company provides deposit accounts, residential and commercial lending, mortgage services, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance solutions. Complementary wealth management and insurance offerings round out its financial services platform, catering to individual, small-business and corporate clients.

Tracing its roots to the establishment of Wayne National Bank in 1927, Valley has grown into one of the largest banks in New Jersey by both assets and deposit share.

