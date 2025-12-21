Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stake in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,203 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for about 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $43,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,425 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,658,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after buying an additional 456,698 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,258,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,317,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ally Financial by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,771,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 234.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,752,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,981 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Ally Financial had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Ally Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,184,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,294.58. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

