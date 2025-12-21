Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $37,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Aercap by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 23.6% in the third quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aercap by 40.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,361,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390,475 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Aercap by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 84,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aercap by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aercap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $144.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $145.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.29.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

