Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 73,929 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $34,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,207,743,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,348,319,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,685,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,459,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $506,618,000 after buying an additional 2,807,967 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Uber expanded its AV footprint by rolling out robotaxi rides in Dubai with partner WeRide, increasing early commercial exposure for Mobility and potentially accelerating future revenue mix diversification. AV Expansion in UAE

Uber expanded its AV footprint by rolling out robotaxi rides in Dubai with partner WeRide, increasing early commercial exposure for Mobility and potentially accelerating future revenue mix diversification. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein/other sell?side commentary argues investors have over?discounted AV risks; at least one analyst raised Uber’s price target, framing the stock as an attractive entry if robotaxi fears ease — supportive for valuation. Analyst Note / MarketWatch

Bernstein/other sell?side commentary argues investors have over?discounted AV risks; at least one analyst raised Uber’s price target, framing the stock as an attractive entry if robotaxi fears ease — supportive for valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage highlights that Serve Robotics (SERV) and Uber represent different autonomous delivery plays — useful context for investors but not an immediate stock mover for UBER. SERV vs UBER

Comparative coverage highlights that Serve Robotics (SERV) and Uber represent different autonomous delivery plays — useful context for investors but not an immediate stock mover for UBER. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high and several large funds recently adjusted positions — a reminder that blocks and index/ETF flows can affect volatility but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Institutional Holdings

Institutional ownership remains high and several large funds recently adjusted positions — a reminder that blocks and index/ETF flows can affect volatility but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: Multiple states, counties and attorneys general have joined or filed suits alleging deceptive subscription/billing practices; growing litigation and potential remediation costs raise regulatory/legal risk and near?term headline volatility. AG Nessel Lawsuit

Multiple states, counties and attorneys general have joined or filed suits alleging deceptive subscription/billing practices; growing litigation and potential remediation costs raise regulatory/legal risk and near?term headline volatility. Negative Sentiment: Uber’s head of safety is departing amid an executive shakeup, which could concern investors focused on governance and operational continuity. Safety Chief Departure

Uber’s head of safety is departing amid an executive shakeup, which could concern investors focused on governance and operational continuity. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: General Counsel Tony West sold 3,125 shares on Dec. 18 — isolated insider sales aren’t uncommon but can add to negative sentiment when combined with other headwinds. Tony West Insider Sale

Insider selling: General Counsel Tony West sold 3,125 shares on Dec. 18 — isolated insider sales aren’t uncommon but can add to negative sentiment when combined with other headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Technical analysts flagged a break of support, prompting “meltdown” headlines; technical weakness can amplify selling flows from momentum and quant funds. Technical Weakness

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,726,021.12. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 175,423 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,992.28. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 264,875 shares of company stock worth $26,458,818 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Arete Research set a $125.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.43.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $79.32 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.75 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $164.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

