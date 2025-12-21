Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $25.30 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,487 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $25,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,389,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,005,000 after purchasing an additional 205,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $584,420,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,037,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,347,000 after buying an additional 207,750 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,761,000 after acquiring an additional 45,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,930,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,402,000 after acquiring an additional 309,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $202.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.28. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.03 and a 12-month high of $214.93.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 84.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.