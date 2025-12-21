Trust Point Inc. Makes New $820,000 Investment in Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,898 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASB. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Associated Banc by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 17.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 6.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 30,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $783,567.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,213.50. This represents a 55.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,385.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 109,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,927.22. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 35,951 shares of company stock worth $925,756 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ASB stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $390.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.94 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, through its primary subsidiary Associated Bank, N.A., is a regional financial services company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The bank operates more than 200 branches across the Midwest, offering community-focused banking solutions for individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Its emphasis on personalized service and regional decision-making supports long-standing customer relationships.

On the consumer side, Associated Bank provides checking and savings accounts, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, auto financing and credit card products.

