27,243 Shares in Bank of America Corporation $BAC Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,091,641,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bank of America by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,208 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,439,000. Unisphere Establishment lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1,642.5% in the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 881.5% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,210,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ameriprise Financial raised Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bank of America from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.59.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect double?digit profit growth for BAC in fiscal Q4 2025, setting the bar for an earnings beat that could lift the stock if results and guidance are strong.

Positive Sentiment: Investment banking fee momentum (more deals, IPOs and easing rates) is expected to boost BAC's fee income in 2025–26 — a structural revenue tailwind that supports higher margins and valuation.

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $63 and kept an outperform view, signaling stronger analyst conviction and potential upside from upgrades. Analyst upgrades/target raises often support near?term buying.

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target (to $58) and has maintained a buy stance — additional institutional buy ratings are reinforcing positive momentum.

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and other houses have reiterated outperform/buy views, adding to the cluster of favorable analyst coverage that can attract flows.

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes elevated investor attention on BAC; heightened searches can amplify moves but aren't directional by themselves.

Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America Securities analysts remain active on many names (ratings and notes across sectors); this shows institutional research strength but is indirect for BAC's price.

Negative Sentiment: Bank of America's own Bull & Bear Indicator flagged that extreme bullishness among fund managers has triggered a contrarian "sell" signal — historically associated with pullbacks, which could cap gains or trigger volatility.

Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch coverage highlights that BofA's sell?signal has been triggered and discusses historical outcomes, reinforcing risk-averse positioning by some managers and possible outflows.

BAC opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

