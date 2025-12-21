Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 139,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,196.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 69,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

