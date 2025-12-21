Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,859 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $27,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in Labcorp by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial set a $320.00 price objective on Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Labcorp from $291.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

NYSE:LH opened at $252.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.50. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $209.38 and a one year high of $293.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.Labcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $1,509,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,574 shares in the company, valued at $23,010,068.50. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total value of $1,782,248.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $627,817.32. This represents a 73.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

