Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $32.30 Million in Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 373,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 87.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 18.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,960,447 shares in the company, valued at $157,541,520.92. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average of $82.09.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 46.02%.The business had revenue of $707.32 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a diversified hospitality and gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company develops, owns and operates a portfolio of branded gaming and entertainment properties, including casinos, hotels, restaurants and meeting facilities. Boyd Gaming’s offerings range from slot machines and table games to live entertainment, dining concepts and convention space, designed to appeal to both regional and destination visitors.

