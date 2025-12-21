Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $30.80 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG stock opened at $5,394.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5,077.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,375.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $83.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,030.00, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,510. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total value of $3,213,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $118,162,642.46. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $17,193,557. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,149.23.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

