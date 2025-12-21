Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 161,564 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,564 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $29,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in New York Times during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 4,591.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.
Key New York Times News
Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:
- Positive Sentiment: The board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable Jan. 16, 2026; dividends can attract income-focused investors and signal confidence in cash flow. The New York Times Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain a constructive view — NYT received an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which can support demand for the stock. Analyst Rating: Moderate Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Major investigative and high-profile political coverage (notably the Justice Department’s planned release of Epstein files and coverage of President Trump’s second term) tends to drive traffic, subscriptions and engagement — core growth levers for NYT’s recurring-revenue model. Live Updates: Justice Department Is Set to Release Trove of Epstein Files Shouting, Ranting, Insulting: Trump’s Uninhibited Second Term
- Positive Sentiment: Third-party bullish coverage highlights NYT as a growth stock, reinforcing investor interest in the company’s subscription-led thesis. Zacks: Here’s Why NYT Is a Strong Growth Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing global and domestic news flow (e.g., Gaza food-access reporting, Ukraine funding, climate/science and cultural features) will sustain traffic but tends to have mixed, hard-to-quantify short-term effects on ad revenue vs. subscriptions. Global Experts Say Most Palestinians in Gaza Face Major Difficulties Accessing Food
- Negative Sentiment: Macro uncertainty highlighted in NYT coverage of the global economy could weigh on advertising demand — a partial headwind for NYT’s ad-based revenue even as subscription revenue holds up. ‘A Singularly Turbulent Time’: Deeper Uncertainty in Store for Global Economy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
New York Times Stock Performance
NYSE:NYT opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47.
New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. New York Times had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 12.29%.The business had revenue of $700.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New York Times Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.
New York Times Profile
The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.
Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.
