Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 161,564 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,564 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $29,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in New York Times during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 4,591.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Key New York Times News

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NYT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on New York Times in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on New York Times from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NYT

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE:NYT opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. New York Times had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 12.29%.The business had revenue of $700.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.