Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,526 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $33,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 149,858 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in DaVita by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 517,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,584,000 after purchasing an additional 71,304 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 10.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 407,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,400,000 after buying an additional 39,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 38.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 374,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,383,000 after buying an additional 104,554 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Bank of America cut their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

DaVita Stock Down 0.8%

DVA stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.45. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.97 and a twelve month high of $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 13,370.89%. DaVita’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.