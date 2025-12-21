Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.71 Million Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $40,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies reiterated a Buy on Danaher, supporting demand for the shares by reaffirming conviction in the company's growth profile and portfolio execution.

An analyst write-up highlighted expectations that Danaher's stock will rise, adding to bullish momentum and investor interest in the name.

Zacks Research issued small upward revisions to its Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and FY2027 EPS outlook (e.g., Q4 to ~$2.45, Q1 to ~$2.07, FY2027 to ~$9.18). Those modest raises signal slightly stronger forward earnings traction and help offset other mixed datapoints.

Zacks also trimmed several near-term 2026 quarter and FY2026 EPS estimates by only a penny or two (Q2/Q3/FY2026 reductions), indicating very slight near-term pressure but nothing that meaningfully changes multi-year earnings power.

A market note highlighted that shareholders who bought DHR three years ago have seen roughly a 0.9% loss, underscoring the stock's modest multi?year underperformance versus some peers and raising questions about valuation relative to growth expectations.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.25.

DHR opened at $224.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.01. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

