Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $114,515.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,006 shares in the company, valued at $265,343.76. This represents a 30.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after buying an additional 40,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 43,129 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKT opened at $3.23 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $349.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies for rare, inherited pediatric diseases. The company employs a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vector platform to deliver functional copies of genes in patients with genetic deficiencies. Its programs target a spectrum of disorders, including Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I and Danon disease, with the goal of delivering one-time treatments that address the underlying causes of disease rather than merely managing symptoms.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in various stages of development.

