Contrasting Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) and Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Scor and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Scor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scor 5.63% 20.01% 2.37% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scor $17.45 billion 0.33 $4.33 million $0.54 6.00 Tian Ruixiang $3.22 million 3.42 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

This table compares Scor and Tian Ruixiang”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Scor has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Volatility & Risk

Scor has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Scor and Tian Ruixiang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scor 0 2 2 2 3.00 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Scor beats Tian Ruixiang on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scor

(Get Free Report)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships. The SCOR L&H segment provides life reinsurance products, such as protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, it is involved in the asset management business. SCOR SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Tian Ruixiang

(Get Free Report)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance. It serves individual or institutional customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.