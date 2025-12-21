Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $84.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.1053.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $77.00 price target on Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $6,285,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 11,451,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,510,616.41. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,534,993 shares of company stock worth $126,626,855 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Best Buy by 6.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,919 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 191.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $71.76 on Friday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $91.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.73.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 125.83%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

