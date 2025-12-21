Viking Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 1.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded PSX from “Hold” to “Strong-Buy” and raised multiple near? and mid?term EPS forecasts (Q4 2025, Q1–Q3 2026, FY2025–FY2027), including material lift to FY2026 (to $9.74) and FY2027 (to $12.58). The upgrade plus higher forward earnings expectations is the clear bullish catalyst supporting today’s upside. Zacks Research Report

Zacks’ revisions include modest quarter-to-quarter tweaks (e.g., Q2 2026 2.18?2.19, Q4 2025 1.35?1.37) and sit alongside the street consensus (current-year consensus ? $6.80). These changes mostly refine timing of earnings rather than signal a structural shift. Negative Sentiment: Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered its rating on Phillips 66, a bearish signal that adds selling pressure for some investors and partially offsets the Zacks-driven buying. Phillips 66 Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.35.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $128.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.92. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average of $130.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $3,607,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,455.84. This represents a 31.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,093 shares of company stock worth $11,933,256. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

