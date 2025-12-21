U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

DFIV opened at $49.47 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

