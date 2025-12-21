Viking Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRIM. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3,626.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 6,687.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 34.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $281,361.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,564.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Lee King sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,260. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,679. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.62. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PRIM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides a wide range of specialty contracting services across North America. The company’s operations span pipe fabrication, pipeline construction, mechanical and electrical installations, civil and structural work, and maintenance services. Primoris serves clients in the energy, utility, transportation, water and wastewater, and industrial markets, delivering turnkey solutions from design and engineering through construction and operations support.

Within its two primary business segments—Pipeline & Facility and Civil & Utility—Primoris offers pipeline installation, compressor station construction, pump station projects, and above-ground facility work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.