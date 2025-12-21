Viking Fund Management LLC Has $17.74 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $17,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,211,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,042,000 after acquiring an additional 299,484 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,196,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,921,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,033,000 after acquiring an additional 929,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.3%

XEL opened at $72.67 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $74.60.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.46%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research raised Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

