U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

